Clay Terrariums

Join art teacher Cristy Crites for a hands-on workshop where you'll sculpt and design a whimsical terrarium home for your very own baby dinosaur! Let your creativity roam as you craft miniature landscapes, learn fun sculpting techniques, and bring your prehistoric pal’s habitat to life. All materials provided—just bring your imagination! Perfect for all ages. (ages 6-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.