City of Cape Juneteenth Celebration

The City of Cape Girardeau will host a Juneteenth Celebration on June 20.

First celebrated on June 19, 1865, Juneteenth is the oldest national commemoration of the ending of slavery. This community event will feature artisanal craft vendors, social service organizations, food vendors, a kids’ area, and live entertainment.

Cape’s Juneteenth Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 201, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ivers Square in Downtown Cape.