Chair Yoga & Meditation

Take a short pause in your day with gentle chair yoga, breathwork, and meditation. The sessions are open to adults of all skill levels, whether you are simply curious or have experience. We will provide a calm space to restore focus and connect with a supportive community. No equipment or preparation is needed.

Registration for the event is required to ensure we have enough space for everyone. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.