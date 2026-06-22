Capture the Flag: Loyalists vs Patriots

Step into 1775 and choose your side—will you wear red for the Loyalists or blue for the Patriots? Join us for an immersive historical showdown as you team up, strategize, and fight for your cause. Enjoy pizza, camaraderie, and a journey back in time you won’t forget! (ages 12-18)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

Teens Only: Parents, please plan to drop your teen off to enjoy this event with their peers.