Cape Riverfront Market - Red, White, and Blue Fest

Join us as we celebrate the spirit of America at our Red, White & Blue Fest, held in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States! This special market day is a tribute to our nation’s history, community, and enduring pride.

Enjoy a vibrant morning filled with local vendors showcasing fresh produce, handmade goods, and festive red, white, and blue-themed items. From patriotic treats and summer favorites to unique artisan finds, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Bring your family and friends to experience a lively, community-centered celebration featuring music, shopping, and all-American charm along the riverfront. It’s the perfect way to honor this historic milestone while supporting local businesses and makers.

Come dressed in your red, white, and blue and celebrate 250 years of American spirit with us! Red, White, and Blue Fest | Facebook

To see a list of weekly vendors, visit Cape Riverfront Market | Fresh & Local Downtown and select the date.

For updates on each Saturday's musical guest, visit the Cape Riverfront Market's Facebook page.