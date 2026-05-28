Cape Riverfront Market - Haunted Harvest Festival

Join us for a spooktacular celebration at our Haunted Harvest Festival, where fall flavors meet festive frights! This special market day brings together the best of the harvest season with a playful Halloween twist the whole family will love.

Stroll through the market filled with pumpkins, gourds, seasonal produce, and handcrafted goods, all while enjoying spooky décor and festive fall vibes. Indulge in delicious autumn treats, from caramel apples and baked goods to warm drinks and savory favorites.

Come dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy a morning of community fun, local shopping, and just the right amount of Halloween spirit. Whether you're here for the boos or the brews, the Haunted Harvest Festival is the perfect way to celebrate the season.

Haunted Harvest Festival | Facebook