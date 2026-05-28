Cape Riverfront Market - Future Makers Market

Join us for a special day celebrating the creativity, ambition, and innovation of young entrepreneurs in our community! Youth Entrepreneurship Day at the Cape Riverfront Market highlights the next generation of makers, creators, and business leaders by giving them a platform to showcase and sell their products.

From handmade goods and original art to creative treats and unique business ideas, you’ll find a wide variety of offerings all brought to life by talented young individuals.

This event not only supports youth in gaining real-world business experience, but also fosters confidence, independence, and community connection.

Come shop small, support big dreams, and be inspired by the passion and potential of our local youth!

Future Makers Market | Youth Entrepreneurship Day | Facebook