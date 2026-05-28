The Cape Riverfront Market takes place each Saturday morning through October from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 35 S. Spanish Street in Downtown Cape Girardeau.

Patrons of the farmers’ market can find a wide variety of vendors selling hot breakfast and lunch foods, farm-fresh produce, meats and cheeses, baked goods, jams, honey, flowers and plants, arts and crafts, and natural wellness products, all of which are locally grown, homemade, and handmade. Each week will feature live music, as well.

To see a list of weekly vendors, visit Cape Riverfront Market | Fresh & Local Downtown and select the date.

For updates on each Saturday's musical guest, visit the Cape Riverfront Market's Facebook page.