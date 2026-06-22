Cape Muny Band with Special Guest Big Daddy & Friends
Cape Muny Band with Special Guest Big Daddy & Friends
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band’s next concert is June 24.
The concert will feature "Hans Zimmer: Movie Milestones" arranged by Michael Brown, "Highlights from South Pacific" by Rodgers and Hammerstein, "St. Louis Blues" by W.C. Handy, “Bandology” by Eric Osterling, and more. Big Daddy and Friends will be the special guest.
The free concert will take place Wednesday, June 24, at 7:00 p.m. at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater in Capaha Park. Be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs.
June 24 Program
Hans Zimmer: Movie Milestones, arr. Michael Brown
Highlights from South Pacific by Rodgers & Hammerstein; arr. Philip Lang
Spanish Triptych by Jan de Haan
Mancini! arr. Stephen Bulla
Ode for Trumpet by Alfred Reed; soloists Drs. Deborah Caldwell & Brooke DeArman
Bandology by Eric Osterling
St. Louis Blues by W.C. Handy; arr. Jay Bocook
Lassus Trombone by Henry Fillmore