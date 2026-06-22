Cape Muny Band with Special Guest Big Daddy & Friends

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band’s next concert is June 24.

The concert will feature "Hans Zimmer: Movie Milestones" arranged by Michael Brown, "Highlights from South Pacific" by Rodgers and Hammerstein, "St. Louis Blues" by W.C. Handy, “Bandology” by Eric Osterling, and more. Big Daddy and Friends will be the special guest.

The free concert will take place Wednesday, June 24, at 7:00 p.m. at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater in Capaha Park. Be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs.

June 24 Program

Hans Zimmer: Movie Milestones, arr. Michael Brown

Highlights from South Pacific by Rodgers & Hammerstein; arr. Philip Lang

Spanish Triptych by Jan de Haan

Mancini! arr. Stephen Bulla

Ode for Trumpet by Alfred Reed; soloists Drs. Deborah Caldwell & Brooke DeArman

Bandology by Eric Osterling

St. Louis Blues by W.C. Handy; arr. Jay Bocook

Lassus Trombone by Henry Fillmore