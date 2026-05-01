Cape Girardeau Public Library: Backyard BBQ Kickoff

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will host a free Backyard BBQ Kickoff to the summer on May 30.

The event will feature games, live music, food, entertainment, and more in celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the library’s Carnegie legacy, and the start to summer reading programs.

The Backyard BBQ Kickoff will take place on Saturday, May 30, from 12-3 PM, at the Cape Public Library. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Event highlights include:

Live Entertainment: Performances include a multi-hula hooper, stilt walker, and the Big Muddy Brass Quintet!

Community Painting: Participate in painting a panel for this historic mural with artists, Barb Bailey and Aaron Horrell.

Declaration Conversations: A special, interactive presentation all about the Declaration of Independence.

Games & Contests: We’ll hold a variety of contests on the half hour, groups will be divided by youth and adults, and winners will receive prizes!

Food & Drink: Free hotdogs, burgers, chips, and water, while supplies last.