Bootheel River Symphony - Call for Musicians
Bootheel River Symphony - Call for Musicians
The Bootheel River Symphony has openings for all instruments. Based in Sikeston, Missouri, this Bootheel River Symphony is starting its second season. Fall rehearsals start on Sunday, September 13, at Malone Park Center for the Arts at 132 W. Center St. in Sikeston. The Symphony will perform at the DAEOC Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 24, at 6:15 p.m.
For more information, call (573) 620-2662, email bootheelriversymphony@gmail.com or visit Bootheel River Symphony's Facebook page.
Malone Park Center for the Arts
Free
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bootheel River Symphony
bootheelriversymphony@gmail.com
Malone Park Center for the Arts
132 W Center StSikeston, Missouri 63801