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Bootheel River Symphony - Call for Musicians

Bootheel River Symphony - Call for Musicians

The Bootheel River Symphony has openings for all instruments. Based in Sikeston, Missouri, this Bootheel River Symphony is starting its second season. Fall rehearsals start on Sunday, September 13, at Malone Park Center for the Arts at 132 W. Center St. in Sikeston. The Symphony will perform at the DAEOC Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 24, at 6:15 p.m.

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For more information, call (573) 620-2662, email bootheelriversymphony@gmail.com or visit Bootheel River Symphony's Facebook page.

Malone Park Center for the Arts
Free
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Bootheel River Symphony
bootheelriversymphony@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/p/Bootheel-River-Symphony-61577936583894/
Malone Park Center for the Arts
132 W Center St
Sikeston, Missouri 63801
https://maloneparkcenter.com/