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Birding in the Park

Sam + Jess

Birding in the Park

Riverside Regional Library in Perryville will host “Birding in the Park” on May 9.

All are welcome to join bird watchers on a stroll through City Park to spot birds for World Migratory Bird Day. Findings from the stroll will be used to help researchers with bird conservation. The event is free for all ages, weather permitting.

“Birding in the Park” will take place on Saturday, May 9, from 9-10 a.m. at the Riverside Regional Library Perryville Branch.

Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
Free
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park Drive
Perryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org