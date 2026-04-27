Birding in the Park
Birding in the Park
Riverside Regional Library in Perryville will host “Birding in the Park” on May 9.
All are welcome to join bird watchers on a stroll through City Park to spot birds for World Migratory Bird Day. Findings from the stroll will be used to help researchers with bird conservation. The event is free for all ages, weather permitting.
“Birding in the Park” will take place on Saturday, May 9, from 9-10 a.m. at the Riverside Regional Library Perryville Branch.
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
Free
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park DrivePerryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org