Riverside Regional Library in Perryville will host “Birding in the Park” on May 9.

All are welcome to join bird watchers on a stroll through City Park to spot birds for World Migratory Bird Day. Findings from the stroll will be used to help researchers with bird conservation. The event is free for all ages, weather permitting.

“Birding in the Park” will take place on Saturday, May 9, from 9-10 a.m. at the Riverside Regional Library Perryville Branch.