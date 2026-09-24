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Banned Book Club - Perryville

Banned Book Club - Perryville

Join our group of reading rebels as we discuss the classic Roald Dahl book, “The Witches” and the history of its bans and challenges!

For ages 12+ at Riverside Regional Library, Perryville Branch.

Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org

Artist Group Info

eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park Drive
Perryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org