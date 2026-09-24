Banned Book Club - Perryville
Banned Book Club - Perryville
Join our group of reading rebels as we discuss the classic Roald Dahl book, “The Witches” and the history of its bans and challenges!
For ages 12+ at Riverside Regional Library, Perryville Branch.
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Artist Group Info
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park DrivePerryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org