Back to School Bash - Poplar Bluff
Back to School Bash - Poplar Bluff
Poplar Bluff Parks and Recreation will host a “Back to School Bash” on August 1.
This fun-filled event for Butler County students will offer free school supplies for Pre-K through Grade 12. The event will also feature a bounce house, yard games, foam party, water slide, food trucks, snow cones, and more.
The “Back to School Bash” will take place Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Whiteley Park in Poplar Bluff.
Whiteley Park
Free
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Poplar Bluff Parks and Recreation
573-686-8645
info@pbparks.org
Whiteley Park
Highway 53 & 142Poplar Bluff, Missouri 63901
(573) 686-8645
info@pbparks.org