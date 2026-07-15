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Back to School Bash - Poplar Bluff

Back to School Bash - Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff Parks and Recreation will host a “Back to School Bash” on August 1.

This fun-filled event for Butler County students will offer free school supplies for Pre-K through Grade 12. The event will also feature a bounce house, yard games, foam party, water slide, food trucks, snow cones, and more.

The “Back to School Bash” will take place Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Whiteley Park in Poplar Bluff.

Whiteley Park
Free
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Poplar Bluff Parks and Recreation
573-686-8645
info@pbparks.org
https://www.pbparks.org/index.php
Whiteley Park
Highway 53 & 142
Poplar Bluff, Missouri 63901
(573) 686-8645
info@pbparks.org
https://www.pbparks.org/parksDetail.php?Whiteley-Park-14