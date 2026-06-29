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Artwork Thrift Flip

Artwork Thrift Flip

Ever looked at a classic painting and thought, “This needs a dinosaur”? So have we! Join us for a hands-on art event where you’ll use paints, textiles, and mixed media to transform traditional artwork into wild, imaginative masterpieces. No experience needed—just bring your creativity and get ready to make art history a lot more exciting! (ages 12-18)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Teens Only: Parents, please plan to drop your teen off to enjoy this event with their peers.

Cape Girardeau Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279
http://www.capelibrary.org