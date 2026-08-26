Anthony Gomes - Praise the Loud World Tour
Anthony Gomes - Praise the Loud World Tour
Canadian blues-rock powerhouse Anthony Gomes delivers a high-energy performance that fuses soulful blues with electrifying rock. A Billboard #1 blues artist known for his fiery guitar work and commanding stage presence, Gomes has toured internationally and shared the stage with legends like B.B. King. His latest album, Praise the Loud, showcases his signature sound—equal parts grit, groove, and guitar-driven intensity—making for an unforgettable live experience.
Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus
Online ticket prices range $24 - $67.10.
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SEMO Music Department
(573) 651-2141
music@semo.edu
Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus
518 S. Fountain St.Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63703