Anthony Gomes - Praise the Loud World Tour

Canadian blues-rock powerhouse Anthony Gomes delivers a high-energy performance that fuses soulful blues with electrifying rock. A Billboard #1 blues artist known for his fiery guitar work and commanding stage presence, Gomes has toured internationally and shared the stage with legends like B.B. King. His latest album, Praise the Loud, showcases his signature sound—equal parts grit, groove, and guitar-driven intensity—making for an unforgettable live experience.