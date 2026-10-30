An Insiders Look at Our National Parks and Federal Lands
An Insiders Look at Our National Parks and Federal Lands
The East Ozarks Audubon Society will host an informative program about our national parks and historic sites, presented by Keith and Marie Brinks. The Brinks have worked at national parks and historic sites for decades. Currently, they are traveling the historic Route 66 and visiting national treasures along the way. Keith, an avid birder, always has binoculars in hand. Their stories and insights will delight listeners.
Farmington Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
East Ozarks Audubon Society
Ann at 573-705-8880
eastozarksaudubon@gmail.com
Farmington Public Library
101 North A StreetFarmington, Missouri 63640
(573)756-5779