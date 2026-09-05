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An Afternoon with Will Westmoreland

An Afternoon with Will Westmoreland

Join us Sunday, October 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Capaha Park, Shelter #1, for an afternoon with Will Westmoreland! Chicken dinners will be available for just $10. Come enjoy good food, good company, good music and great conversation!

Paid for by the Cape Girardeau Democratic Central Committee

Capaha Park Shelter #1
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Cape Girardeau County Democratic Central Committee
573-340-3367
chairperson@capedems.com
capedems.com

Artist Group Info

Will Westmoreland
Capaha Park Shelter #1
1400 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/Parks/Cape-Girardeau-Capaha-Park.aspx