An Afternoon with Will Westmoreland
An Afternoon with Will Westmoreland
Join us Sunday, October 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Capaha Park, Shelter #1, for an afternoon with Will Westmoreland! Chicken dinners will be available for just $10. Come enjoy good food, good company, good music and great conversation!
Paid for by the Cape Girardeau Democratic Central Committee
Capaha Park Shelter #1
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cape Girardeau County Democratic Central Committee
573-340-3367
chairperson@capedems.com
Artist Group Info
Will Westmoreland
Capaha Park Shelter #1
1400 BroadwayCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701