Alzheimer's and Dementia Research Update

What's New in Alzheimer's Research? Join the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Missouri for an exciting look at the latest breakthroughs in Alzheimer's and dementia research. Learn how scientists are improving diagnosis, developing new treatments, and uncovering risk factors that may help us protect brain health. We'll explore what these advancements mean for individuals, families, and our communities, as well as why early detection matters. Snacks and refreshments will be available for participants. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.