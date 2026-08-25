A Caregiver Story: Alzheimer's Through a Caregiver's Eyes

Join Willie Jones as he shares his personal journey caring for his wife, Ada, and the experiences they have faced together through Alzheimer’s disease. The program will also include a brief overview of Alzheimer’s awareness and local resources available to support individuals and families on a similar journey. This program is designed to provide encouragement, information, and connections for caregivers and community members alike.

Cookies and refreshments will be provided. Registration is appreciated, but not required for this event. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.