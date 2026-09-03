8th Annual Smooth Jazz Festival
8th Annual Smooth Jazz Festival
The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center will present the 8th Annual Smooth Jazz Festival on Sunday, September 6.
The event will feature The Soul Jazz Coalition, The Jazz Patrol, The Todd Hill Quintet, and SEMO Jazz Faculty.
The Smooth Jazz Festival will take place from 2-10 p.m. at the Cairo Regional Airport in Cairo, Illinois.
The event is free and open to the public.
Cairo Regional Airport
Free
02:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center
(618) 306-5785
Cairo Regional Airport
15622 Airport RdCairo, Illinois 62914