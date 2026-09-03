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8th Annual Smooth Jazz Festival

8th Annual Smooth Jazz Festival

The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center will present the 8th Annual Smooth Jazz Festival on Sunday, September 6.

The event will feature The Soul Jazz Coalition, The Jazz Patrol, The Todd Hill Quintet, and SEMO Jazz Faculty.

The Smooth Jazz Festival will take place from 2-10 p.m. at the Cairo Regional Airport in Cairo, Illinois.

The event is free and open to the public.

Cairo Regional Airport
Free
02:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center
(618) 306-5785
https://hsjfineartscenter.com/
Cairo Regional Airport
15622 Airport Rd
Cairo, Illinois 62914