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7th Annual Spirit of Democracy Banquet & Silent Auction

7th Annual Spirit of Democracy Banquet & Silent Auction

The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library will host its 7th Annual Spirit of Democracy Banquet & Silent Auction on November 7.

The evening will feature food, live music, silent auction, and more. New York Times Bestselling Author, Alex Kershaw, will be the keynote speaker. Max Lederer, Jr., Former Publisher of Stars and Stripes will be the guest speaker.

The Spirit of Democracy Banquet will be held Saturday, November 7, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the program will start at 6:00 p.m. Reservations are required. 

For more information, visit 7th Annual Spirit of Democracy Banquet: An Evening with Alex Kershaw-Nov 7 - The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library

Osage Center
$125/person; $1,000/table of eight
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library
573-568-2055​
info@nssml.org
https://www.nssml.org
Osage Center
1625 North Kingshighway
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 339-6342
http://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org