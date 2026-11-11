The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host its 56th Annual Arts & Crafts Extravaganza on November 21-22.

Join thousands of visitors for the Arts Council's largest annual fundraiser, featuring handcrafted goods, local artisans, and festive holiday experiences. The craft fair will feature more than 300 artisans and crafters across two locations and two days. Get ready for the holidays and pick up unique, hand-crafted items perfect for gift-giving.

The Arts & Crafts Extravaganza will take place Saturday and Sunday, November 21 and 22, at the Osage and Show Me Centers in Cape Girardeau, with doors opening at 10 a.m. There is a small fee to attend.

For more information, visit:

SHOW ME CENTER: Arts and Crafts Extravaganza Hosted by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri | Facebook

OSAGE CENTER: Arts and Crafts Extravaganza Hosted by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri | Facebook