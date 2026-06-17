The City of Cape Girardeau will host its annual Parks & Rec Day on July 8.

This free, kid-friendly event will include ice cream, prizes, crafts, games, and more. Vendors will be on-site, and kids will have the opportunity to hang out and take pictures with the PLAYMO mascot.

The 2026 Parks & Rec Day will take place Wednesday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau. No pre-registration necessary.