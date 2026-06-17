© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 Parks & Rec Day

2026 Parks & Rec Day

The City of Cape Girardeau will host its annual Parks & Rec Day on July 8.

This free, kid-friendly event will include ice cream, prizes, crafts, games, and more. Vendors will be on-site, and kids will have the opportunity to hang out and take pictures with the PLAYMO mascot.

The 2026 Parks & Rec Day will take place Wednesday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau. No pre-registration necessary.

Osage Center
Free
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation
573-339-6340
parks@cityofcape.org
https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/parks___recreation
Osage Center
1625 North Kingshighway
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 339-6342
http://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org