2026 Parks & Rec Day
2026 Parks & Rec Day
The City of Cape Girardeau will host its annual Parks & Rec Day on July 8.
This free, kid-friendly event will include ice cream, prizes, crafts, games, and more. Vendors will be on-site, and kids will have the opportunity to hang out and take pictures with the PLAYMO mascot.
The 2026 Parks & Rec Day will take place Wednesday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau. No pre-registration necessary.
Osage Center
Free
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation
573-339-6340
parks@cityofcape.org
Osage Center
1625 North KingshighwayCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 339-6342