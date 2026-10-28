2026 Emil C. Weis Lecture

SEMO’s Department of English and Communication will host the Emil C. Weis Lecture on November 10.

The Weis Lecture showcases scholars who focus on the practical applications of the communication studies discipline. Dr. Alicia Mason of Pittsburg State University will be the guest speaker.

Mason is a professor in Pittsburg State University’s Department of Communication and is editor-in-chief of The Midwest Quarterly. She also serves as director for the university’s graduate studies in communication, the Communication Research Lab, and the Speech & Communication Center. Additionally, Mason serves as vice chair of the Strategic and Applied Division of the Central States Communication Association.

The Weis Lecture will take place on Tuesday, November 10, in Dempster Hall on SEMO’s main campus. The event will begin with a reception at 5 p.m. in the Dempster Balcony Atrium, followed by the lecture from 6-7 p.m. in Dempster Hall, Room 247. The event is free and open to the public.

The annual Weis Lecture Series honors SEMO alumnus and former professor of speech and English Emil C. Weis, who dedicated his career to education and developing students’ communication skills. Weis established the series to provide students, faculty and community members with opportunities to engage with communication scholars and deepen their understanding of communication studies. The series connects academic research with practical applications of communication across fields such as business, education and public service.