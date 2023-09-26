© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'Maybe You Should Talk to Someone'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published September 26, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT

“Therapists don’t perform personality transplants: they just help to take the sharp edges off. A patient may become less reactive or critical, more open and able to let people in. But part of getting to know yourself is to unknow yourself - to let go of the limiting stories you’ve told yourself about who you are so that you aren’t trapped by them, so you can live your life and not the story you’ve been telling yourself about your life.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and that’s just one of the many great quotes in Lori Gottlieb’s book Maybe You Should Talk to Someone. Gottlieb is a psychotherapist, best-selling author, columnist and has appeared on several media outlets  --including NPR.

This is “a story about therapy: how we heal and where it leads us.”  Gottlieb allows us to follow the progress of several of her patients, as well as her own, as we sit in on their therapy sessions. One of her patients is lonely, one is an alcoholic, one has anger issues and one is dying.

Gottlieb herself has been devastated by the end of a serious relationship and decides to seek help in making sense of her overwhelming feelings of betrayal. Interspersed throughout the book she describes different therapy theories and shares insights from her years of practice.

As therapy ends, Gottlieb writes, “We’ve helped them hear the questions they didn’t even know they were asking: Who am I? What do I want? What’s in my way?”

If you’re interested in a very readable introduction to therapy, how it works and how it can help people, then you must read Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb.

Tags
Arts & Culture Martin's Must-Reads
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin
Related Content