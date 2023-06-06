© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'Such a Pretty Girl'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published June 6, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT

“Lost River, Vermont. August 2019. It is Sunday morning, early. Sasha is still out on the sun porch daybed where she has been sleeping all summer, but I’ve been up since my phone started buzzing at six a.m. with text after text from Gilly. CALL ME. Gilly should not be awake this early on a Sunday. Sundays in the city are for sleeping until noon.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and those are the opening lines to T. Greenwood’s novel Such a Pretty Girl. The speaker of the quote is fifty year old Ryan Flanningan. Gilly has been her best friend ever since his family started spending their summers in Lost River while their father took part in the summer theater.

In the 70’s when Ryan was eleven, her mother Fiona, a wannabe actress, moved them to the Westbeth Artists’ Housing in New York City in hopes of being discovered. But it’s Ryan that’s discovered by a modeling agency and her fame takes off after posing for a Loves Baby Soft ad.

The 2019 Sunday call was concerning a dirty little secret of Fiona’s that had just appeared in the newspaper. And because of that secret, Henri, a talented photographer, resident of the Westbeth and Ryan’s protector had committed suicide. His funeral is the only thing that would bring Ryan back to NY and would make these childhood memories resurface.

The author wrote about her novel, “I wanted to examine how ambition can tilt one’s moral compass. I wanted to write about a period in history when women were simultaneously fighting for equal rights and still being exploited and commodified.”

If you’re interested in reading a novel during the time of child actors, Brooke Shields and Tatum O’Neal, then you must read Such a Pretty Girl by T. Greenwood.

Arts & Culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin