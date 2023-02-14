© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
mmr_logo.png
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'The Book of Lost Friends'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published February 14, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST
book_of_lost_friends.png

“In their heyday, the 'Lost Friends' ads, published in the Southwestern Christian Advocate, a Methodist newspaper, went out to nearly five hundred preachers, eight hundred post offices, and more than four thousand subscription holders. The column header requested that pastors read the contents from their pulpits to spread the word of those seeking the missing.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads." The ads, sent by former slaves in an attempt to find family members, was what triggered Lisa Wingate to write her novel The Book of Lost Friends. The chapters alternate between 1887 with 19 year old Hannie Gossett, a former slave and 1987 with Benny Silva a first year high school English teacher.

After the Emancipation, Hannie has continued to work at the Louisiana plantation where she had been enslaved with her mother and siblings before they were sold and scattered across the country. For ten years she has yearned to find her family.

As the story progresses she rescues the white daughters of the family who owned her from a kidnapping attempt, and helps them search for their missing father. Resting from their travels, they  hide out in a church where they discover the "Lost Friends" ads which paper the church walls.  They transcribe the names into a book and add to it as they meet others looking for their lost family members.

In 1987 Silva’s teaching job is at a depressed high school in the same Louisiana town as the plantation. In her efforts to reach her unruly students she comes up with a project for them to research the family histories of their town.

If you’re looking for a well written book of heartbreak and hope, then you must read The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate.

Tags
Arts & Culture Martin's Must-Reads
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin
