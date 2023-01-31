© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
All SEMO campuses will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to inclement weather.
Arts & Culture
mmr_logo.png
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'Homegoing'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published January 31, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST
Homegoing.png

“The family is like the forest: if you are outside it is dense; if you are inside you see that each tree has its own position.”

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and that is the Akan proverb which Yaa Gyasi uses to begin her novel Homegoing.

The story gives us a glimpse into three hundred years of black history and the injustices perpetrated on people with dark skin. It follows the family history of two half sisters who were born into two different villages in Ghana in the eighteen century. One is married to a British soldier and the other is sold into slavery and taken to America.

The novel follows their descendants through warfare in Ghana, the slave trade, British colonization, Southern plantations, the Civil War, the Great Migration, the coal mines of Pratt City, Alabama, the jazz clubs, the dope houses of twentieth century Harlem and up to present day.

Now more than ever it is important for this novel to be read. It helps us understand why so many cry out that “Black Lives Matter” because for three hundred years they have not. One of the characters, H, is sentenced to ten years mining coal after being falsely accused of looking at a white woman. The foreman of the mine didn’t worry if the work killed the workers...he could just find more. Black lives didn’t matter.

The book jacket says “Generation after generation, Yaa Gyasi’s magisterial first novel sets the fate of the individual against the obliterating movements of time, delivering unforgettable characters who lives were shaped by historical forces beyond their control.”

If you’re seeking to understand why “Black Lives Matter” is a long overdue issue, then you must read Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi.

Tags
Arts & Culture Martin's Must-Reads
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin
Related Content