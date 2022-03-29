© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'One Hundred and Sixty Minutes, The Race to Save RMS Titanic'

KRCU Public Radio | By Mark Martin
Published March 29, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
Book Covers.png

“Titanic’s fate was not preordained, it was ordained by the failings of men in critical moments.” I’m Mark Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and William Hazelgrove separates fact from fiction, reality from myth in his book One Hundred and Sixty Minutes, The Race to Save the RMS Titanic.

Most of us know the story of the sinking of the Titanic, or at least we think we do. The mythological story is how the Titanic faced the icebergs alone, that husbands bravely sent their wives off in the lifeboats while they stood honorably watching, that Captain Smith in his Edwardian heroicism, bravely said, “All right boys, good luck and God bless you,” that the band played "Nearer My God to Thee" as the ship slowly sank into the cold dark waters of the North Atlantic. It makes for a great story and a good movie. But the author says, “The mythology of the Titanic is one of self-sacrifice, but the reality is one of self-preservation. The real story on board the Titanic is one of straight-up survival and a race to rescue people stuck on a giant ship that would sink in less than three hours.”

Mr. Hazelgrove weaves a story of gross incompetence—life boats for only 27% of the souls on board, and the ship the California, within 10 miles from the Titanic, whose captain slept while the disaster unfolded; but also of incredible heroics like the captain and crew of the Carpathia who raced through the same ice fields that sank the Titanic to lend aid and of the wireless operator who gave his life to send the SOS message.

If you want to set aside the mythology of the sinking of the Titanic and read what really happened, then you must read William Hazelgrove’s book One Hundred and Sixty Minutes.

Mark Martin
Mark Martin (also known as Mr. Betty Martin) was born in Midland, Texas. In 1979, after graduating from Texas Tech University, he worked as a financial analyst for Conoco. Upon graduating from Concordia Seminary with a Masters of Divinity degree in 1993, he began his ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills and later moved to the Associate Pastor position at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. In November of 2019, he began a new career as a Transitional Pastor of LCMS (Lutheran Church Missouri Synod). When he's not pastoring, he's watching sports, reading, or riding his BMW motorcycle. His reading tastes gravitate to nonfiction: history, sports, science, biographies, and the human condition. As a monthly guest reviewer, he adds another dimension to Martin's Must-Reads.
