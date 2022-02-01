Martin's Must Reads: 'Renegades'

When I heard of Renegades by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen I was intrigued. What does a politician from Chicago and former President of the United States have in common with a rocker from New Jersey?

I’m Mark Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen in their book Renegades: Born in the USA come together to share their thoughts on issues ranging from racism, government, economic disparity, the direction and future of our country and the ugly forces that would like to destroy it, masculinity, families, their wives and even rock and roll music and automobiles.

Rather than prose, the text is a collection of transcripts of their conversations and in those conversations the two authors are remarkably candid. They each share about their childhood, growing up in turbulent times, the forces that shaped their thoughts and how they ended up in the professions they did. Surprising was the depth of the knowledge Obama has about music, and how knowledgeable and well thought out are Springsteen’s views on political issues.

The reader will want to skip the audio version of this book, for there are a wealth of pictures and information printed in the book that an audio version will miss. It’s a glimpse into aspects of the life of both men that is not normally seen.

This book is not for everyone. If you are not willing to be challenged on your thoughts and beliefs, you should plan on skipping this book. If you want to hear and ponder the views of two very literate authors and wrestle with your own, then your must read Renegades: Born in the USA by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.