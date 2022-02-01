© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'Renegades'

KRCU Public Radio | By Mark Martin
Published February 1, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST
Book Covers.png

When I heard of Renegades by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen I was intrigued. What does a politician from Chicago and former President of the United States have in common with a rocker from New Jersey?

I’m Mark Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen in their book Renegades: Born in the USA come together to share their thoughts on issues ranging from racism, government, economic disparity, the direction and future of our country and the ugly forces that would like to destroy it, masculinity, families, their wives and even rock and roll music and automobiles.

Rather than prose, the text is a collection of transcripts of their conversations and in those conversations the two authors are remarkably candid. They each share about their childhood, growing up in turbulent times, the forces that shaped their thoughts and how they ended up in the professions they did. Surprising was the depth of the knowledge Obama has about music, and how knowledgeable and well thought out are Springsteen’s views on political issues.

The reader will want to skip the audio version of this book, for there are a wealth of pictures and information printed in the book that an audio version will miss. It’s a glimpse into aspects of the life of both men that is not normally seen.

This book is not for everyone. If you are not willing to be challenged on your thoughts and beliefs, you should plan on skipping this book. If you want to hear and ponder the views of two very literate authors and wrestle with your own, then your must read Renegades: Born in the USA by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.

Mark Martin
Mark Martin (also known as Mr. Betty Martin) was born in Midland, Texas. In 1979, after graduating from Texas Tech University, he worked as a financial analyst for Conoco. Upon graduating from Concordia Seminary with a Masters of Divinity degree in 1993, he began his ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills and later moved to the Associate Pastor position at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. In November of 2019, he began a new career as a Transitional Pastor of LCMS (Lutheran Church Missouri Synod). When he's not pastoring, he's watching sports, reading, or riding his BMW motorcycle. His reading tastes gravitate to nonfiction: history, sports, science, biographies, and the human condition. As a monthly guest reviewer, he adds another dimension to Martin's Must-Reads.
