There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'In Search of a Kingdom'

KRCU Public Radio | By Mark Martin
Published January 25, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST
In Search Of A Kingdom.png

“Secretly dispatched by Queen Elizabeth to circumnavigate the globe and later called upon to save England from the Spanish Armada, Francis Drake was a hot-tempered, red-haired rouge who made his reputation by plundering and pillaging his way to the ends of the earth.”

I’m Mark Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and Laurence Bergreen in his book In Search of a Kingdom: Francis Drake, Elizabeth I and the Perilous Birth of the British Empire leads the reader into a story of swashbuckling adventure, political intrigue, piracy, religious conflict, warfare and ultimately the transformation of the poor and isolated nation of England into the world power that was Great Britain.

Secretly commissioned by Queen Elizabeth to circumnavigate the globe, the first attempt since Magellan’s trip some 58 years earlier, the voyage was more than exploration. Francis Drake was sent to pillage, pirate and steal from the Spanish. At the time, Spain was the preeminent world power and was the ever present Catholic threat to the newly Protestant England. Drake’s success in this voyage enabled Elizabeth to consolidate her hold as sovereign of England, deal with economic issues at home, heal the religious strife in the land and equip the navy that would defend her nation from the Spanish Armada.

Elizabeth died eight years after Drake on March 24, 1603, at Richmond Palace. A year later, her chosen successor, James I, son of Mary, Queen of Scots, ascended to the throne. He became King of England, Ireland, and Scotland, and thus the first monarch of Great Britain.

Laurence Bergreen’s book In Search of a Kingdom tells the true story of the heroics of Francis Drake and the wisdom of Elizabeth I that laid the foundations that would impact world history for centuries.

Mark Martin (also known as Mr. Betty Martin) was born in Midland, Texas. In 1979, after graduating from Texas Tech University, he worked as a financial analyst for Conoco. Upon graduating from Concordia Seminary with a Masters of Divinity degree in 1993, he began his ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills and later moved to the Associate Pastor position at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. In November of 2019, he began a new career as a Transitional Pastor of LCMS (Lutheran Church Missouri Synod). When he's not pastoring, he's watching sports, reading, or riding his BMW motorcycle. His reading tastes gravitate to nonfiction: history, sports, science, biographies, and the human condition. As a monthly guest reviewer, he adds another dimension to Martin's Must-Reads.
