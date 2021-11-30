© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Today is Giving Tuesday! Support KRCU Public Radio today and help us reach our goal of $3,000 to support quality public radio programming.
Arts & Culture
mmr_logo.png
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must Reads: 'The Second Life of Mirielle West'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published November 30, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST
The Second Life.png

In 1894 a Leper Home was opened in Carville, Louisiana. In 1921, the United States Public Health Service took control of the site and it became the national leprosarium. People from all over the country who were diagnosed with leprosy, or Hansen’s Disease, were forced to quarantine there and many never left.

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and that’s the setting for Amanda Skenandore’s novel The Second Life of Mirielle West. As the story begins, Mirielle is at her doctor having some suspicious spots checked. Two days later she finds herself traveling in a boxcar from California to Louisiana to live at Carville’s leprosarium. She is horrified to leave her actor husband, two children and rich lifestyle to live amongst those of whom she considers to be the lower classes. She needs twelve monthly negative blood tests before she can go home. First she is in denial of the disease, then reaches acceptance and hopes that her quarantine will only last a year.

In order to pass the time, she helps out in the clinics and slowly befriends the other residents, including Frank, who’s lost most of his fingers to the disease and ten year old Jean, who has been abandoned at Carville by her father. The author says, “All the residents take new names to spare their families the shame and ostracism that accompanied the disease. They underwent painful and experimental treatments in the hopes of someday rejoining society and their families. All this for a disease that is only feebly contagious.”

If you’re looking for a story about those who find a way to make a home when their lives are irretrievably changed, then you must read The Second Life of Mirielle West by Amanda Skenandore.

Tags

Arts & CultureMartin's Must-Reads
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin
Related Content
  • Behald.png
    Arts & Culture
    Martin's Must Reads: 'Beheld'
    Betty Martin
    ,
    Every year when we celebrate Thanksgiving we talk as if all the passengers on those early ships to the new world were of one accord, looking for freedom to worship. Nesbit’s novel paints a very different picture: one of the puritan’s intolerance for the indentured servants who sailed with them.
  • 9780451495235.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Martin's Must Reads: 'The Outlier'
    Mark Martin
    ,
    “Jimmy Carter’s one-term presidency is often labeled a failure; indeed many Americans view Carter as the only ex-president to have used the White House as a stepping stone to greater achievements. But in retrospect the Carter political odyssey is a rich and human story, marked by both formidable accomplishments and painful political adversity.”