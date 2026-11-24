I don’t know about you, but I’ve been frustrated with the United States Postal Service for some time now. The street that is parallel to mine has a house with the same number…different street name, same number. So, my mail was sometimes delivered to that other house. Luckily there’s a very nice couple who live there, and they bring me my mail. It was sort of okay until my medication was delivered there. That’s when I stormed over to the post office to express my displeasure.

That’s probably why I chose to read Stephen Grant’s memoir Mailman: My Wild Ride Delivering the Mail in Appalachia and Finally Finding Home.

Grant was a consumer strategist in New York when the pandemic hit and he was laid off. He moved his family to his hometown in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Needing a job that had health insurance, he took a job as a mail carrier. He had to learn how to sort the mail quickly and in the right order for efficient delivery and how to sit on the passenger side with his left foot on the pedals of his own car or use fifty-year-old mail trucks with no air conditioning or heat—all while also struggling to find his identity after losing a corporate job.

As the book jacket says, “Working this different kind of job, Grant found himself becoming a different kind of person: a lifeline for the lonely, providing fleeting moments of connection and the assurance that our government still cares. With time the Post Office would save his life, give him purpose, and educate him deeply about a country that he loved but had lost touch with.”

If you’re looking for a book that gives insight into the workings of the USPS, then you must read Mailman by Stephen Grant.