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Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and Kent Library at Southeast Missouri State University.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'Memorial Days'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published October 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

May 27, 2019. West Tisbury. “Is this the home of Tony Horwitz?” Yes “Who am I speaking to?” This is his wife. That is exact. The rest is a blur. “Collapsed in the street…tried to resuscitate at the scene…brought to the hospital..couldn’t revive him….”

That’s the opening to Geraldine Brooks’ memoir Memorial Days. It takes her three years to realize that she hasn’t really taken the time to work through the grief of suddenly losing her husband. And so, she flies to a remote island oﬀ the coast of Tasmania to remember and grieve. The chapters of the book alternate between the days following Tony’s death and her time of remembering while on the island.

I had a similar experience. My husband Mark died very suddenly and alone. I, too, learned about it over a phone call. You’re in a fog for at least a year, and the pain never truly goes away, it just softens.

When Mark died, I spent time writing in a journal about the days following to keep the memories from looping through my head, and a widow friend encouraged me to keep a journal of memories of him. In a much more literary way, that is what Brooks has done.

Both she and her husband were journalists overseas before becoming authors of award-winning books, so their life together was very full. Towards the end of the book, she gently oﬀers advice to those who are still blessed to have a spouse. Share your passwords and how you pay bills. Make sure both your names are on your assets. An average of 2,800 women become widows every day in the United States.

If you’re interested in one widow’s journey, beautifully written, then you must read Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks.
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin