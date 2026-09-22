Martin's Must-Reads: '138 Main'

“You were right, Zoe. The killer has done this before. He’s done the same thing three times in the past couple of weeks.”

Zoe was still lost. It didn’t entirely surprise her that this could be the work of a serial, although there hadn’t been any other crimes like this reported locally. But how could the Feds have linked it to other killings so quickly? The two of them had barely had time to examine the scene, much less process any evidence.

“What do you mean? Same MO? Same victim type?” Even as she spoke, she knew that didn’t make sense. They hadn’t even filed a report yet.

“Same address.”

That’s the scene that sets the stage for Gavin Bell’s thriller 138 Main. Once the FBI realize they’re dealing with a serial killer, it’s all hands on deck and that includes Zoe Hill, the smart rookie who investigated the third murder.

Their data analyst quickly identifies the over 7,000 138 Main Street addresses, and now the race is on to figure out which one will be next and stop the killer. More and more people die before the assailant makes contact with Walker, the FBI agent in charge of the investigation, and then a manuscript is sent to the New York Times demanding radical social change. The whole country is terrified, but especially those living at 138 Main Street.

This is a gripping story, one I found hard to put down, well-written with twists and turns. All is revealed, but only at the end, like every good thriller.

If you love a good thriller, then you must read 138 Main by Gavin Bell.