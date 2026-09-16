5 takeaways from the Latin Grammy nominations

On Wednesday (Sept. 16), the Latin Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 27th annual Latin Grammys. The list includes veteran hitmakers, a fresh crop of best new artist nominees and a 19-year-old folk prodigy. Here are five takeaways from this year's nominations:

1. Edgar Barrera leads the pack (again)

The most nominated person this year is not necessarily a household name or arena-selling pop star, but rather the person behind the scenes who writes and produces much of their music. Mexican-American hitmaker Edgar Barrera tops the list with 10 nominations (the same number he received last year), many for his work with Colombian pop star Karol G and regional Mexican singer Carín León. In addition to songwriter of the year, producer of the year and record of the year, Barrera received multiple nods in each of the following categories: album of the year (two nominations), song of the year (two nominations) and best regional song (three nominations).

It's safe to say that 36-year-old Barrera, who has already won 29 Latin Grammys over the course of his career and has been nominated for more than twice that number, still reigns in Latin pop. Behind him, the artists Karol G, Rosalía, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso and Jorge Drexler are all tied with seven nominations each.

2. Folkloric music goes mainstream

Many of the projects nominated for album of the year share a common theme: they include a myriad of folkloric influences from around Latin America.

Silvana Estrada's Vendrán Suaves Lluvias blends the Mexican singer-songwriter's reflections on grief with softly-plucked acoustic guitars, lush orchestral arrangements and her trusty Venezuelan cuatro. Jorge Drexler's Taracá goes all in on the Afro-Uruguayan tradition of candombe. Milo J's breakthrough album, La Vida Era Más Corta, weaves a rich tapestry of Argentinian roots music with the teenage rapper's contemporary influences. Carín León's Muda takes Musica Mexicana to unexpected places including soul, funk and ska. And even more pop-driven acts — including Rawayana, Karol G and Rosalía — dabble in traditional rhythms and vocal arrangements from different corners of Latin music.

3. Milo J takes center stage

Milo J might only be 19 years old, but the Argentine artist's meditation on nostalgia and the passing of time has already turned him into a leading voice in Latin music. His third studio album, La Vida Era Más Corta, melds the teenager's freestyle, rap battle sensibilities with traditional instruments like Andean pan flutes and bombo legüero drums — a refreshing yet deeply referential homage to his home country's history. The ambitious, genre-bending project earned Milo J five nominations, including for album of the year, song of the year and record of the year, as well as nods in the folk and urban categories.

4. The best new artist category casts a wide net

From the indie folk of Mexican singer-songwriter Macario Martínez to the R&B fusion of Brazilian artist Dora Sanches, this year's best new artist nominees span a multitude of countries and musical traditions. Aria Vega reps the Colombian coast of Barranquilla with her take on Caribbean music. Venezuelan singer-songwriter maye and Mexican-Swedish artist Sofia Monroy craft dreamy indie pop, while Veracruz native Arath Herce veers into alt rock. Coincidentally, two of this year's best new artist nominees — Loulu Gilberto and Zeca Veloso — are the children of pioneering Brazilian musicians (João Gilberto and Caetano Veloso, respectively).

5. Political songs — and artists — get recognition

Last year's Latin Grammys ceremony featured few acknowledgements of the political climate or growing crackdown on immigrant communities in the United States. This year's nominations make more pointed statements. Becky G and Carlos Santana's "Mi Gran Amor," written and produced by Edgar Barrera, is up for song of the year. The pan-Latin song champions hardworking Latinos and rails against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with a chorus that translates to "it's become a nightmare to chase a dream in the United States."

Bobby Pulido, the Tejano star running for Congress in Texas, received a nod for best Tejano album for his record Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol.2/En Vivo). Last year, while accepting the Latin Grammy for best Tejano album, Pulido confirmed he would be retiring from music to pursue a career in politics. He is running as the Democratic candidate against incumbent Republican Monica de la Cruz in the state's 15th Congressional district, which stretches from San Antonio down to the border with Mexico.

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