The open enrollment period to buy health insurance on HealthCare.gov starts now and runs through Jan. 15, 2022. Look for more options and expanded subsidies this year — and more help signing up.
The U.S. leads the world in the number of confirmed deaths from the virus — 745,800 people — followed by Brazil and India, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.
More than a third of U.S. states now support the idea of making daylight saving time permanent. It's already in effect for about eight months of the year.
Many Republicans appear to have bought into Trump's lies about widespread election fraud. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds that just a third of GOP voters say they trust elections are fair.
Normally, more involvement in democracy is a good thing. But officials worry people could be motivated to take their election watcher roles too far.
At issue is whether a state can nullify a constitutional right by delegating enforcement not to state officials, but to private citizens who are authorized to sue abortion providers and others.
Rittenhouse faces multiple felony charges of homicide and recklessly endangering the safety of others, along with one misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.
In a speech to the U.N. climate summit on Monday, President Biden laid out his strategy for reaching goals to curb emissions — and a plan to help developing countries adapt to climate change.
Kendall crashes a meeting at Waystar Royco and upsets a delicate stalemate between himself and Shiv. Tom comes up with a new strategy, Greg doesn't get a watch, and the FBI is at the door.
The attacker, identified as a 24-year-old man, was arrested after stabbing several passengers and starting a fire on the commuter train. His motive was not immediately known.