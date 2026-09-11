Roads Close as Cape Girardeau Police Prepare For 2026 SEMO District Fair Parade Sat. Sept. 12th

The annual SEMO district fair returns to Cape tomorrow and kicks off with the parade. To prepare, the Cape Girardeau Police Department is implementing special traffic arrangements to ensure vehicles can enter and exit the Arena Park area safely.

Today, no parking signs were added around Arena Park and will be enforced starting tomorrow.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department Facebook page, any vehicles parked in a 'no parking' or 'restricted parking' area will be towed, and a ticket may be issued.

Additionally, no parking signs will be placed around Capaha Park, North West End Boulevard, and Perry Avenue to restrict parking for the parade, which begins tomorrow at 9:30 am.

Only vehicles in the parade will be permitted at Capaha Park starting tomorrow at 5:00 a.m.

Parts of West End Boulevard between Broadway and Parkview Streets will be closed tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. to allow the parade to form.

Parts of Broadway west of West End Boulevard will be closed, as well as parts of Kingshighway between Broadway and Cape Rock Drive. Kingshighway from Hopper to Kiwanis will be closed during the parade.

