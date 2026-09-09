To Your Health: UTIs and Confusion

Alzheimer’s and other dementias are usually the culprit behind confusion in older adults. However, there is another surprising source: urinary tract infections. In some older adults, confusion or delirium might be the main or only obvious UTI symptom.

What can be an uncomfortable annoyance for younger adults that sends them to urgent care for antibiotics can be a much more dangerous health event for senior citizens.

According to Northwestern Medicine, this is due to several age-related factors.

First, older adults can develop infections that are more severe than those of younger adults because they have weakened immune systems.

Next, UTIs can trigger inflammation, which can affect brain chemistry, disrupting neurotransmitter balance and leading to confusion.

Finally, an infection like a UTI in older adults who have preexisting conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s disease. can worsen existing cognitive decline. When this happens, their baseline mental status can worsen and then stay at that level long term.

It is important to get prompt medical treatment. Therapy can help older adults and caregivers process emotions like fear, embarrassment, or anxiety over the episode of confusion that can linger after the UTI has been treated.

Resources:

https://www.nm.org/healthbeat/healthy-tips/the-surprising-link-between-uti-and-confusion