© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To Your Health
With some questionable health advice being posted by your friends on Facebook, politicians arguing about the state of the American healthcare system and a new medical study being summarized in just a sentence or two on TV---that seems to contradict the study you heard summarized yesterday---it can be overwhelming to navigate the ever-changing landscape of health news.

To Your Health: UTIs and Confusion

KRCU Public Radio | By Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Published September 9, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Senior adult sitting on a couch that seems confused and is being helped by a caregiver.
Senior adult sitting on a couch that seems confused and is being helped by a caregiver.

Alzheimer’s and other dementias are usually the culprit behind confusion in older adults. However, there is another surprising source: urinary tract infections. In some older adults, confusion or delirium might be the main or only obvious UTI symptom.

What can be an uncomfortable annoyance for younger adults that sends them to urgent care for antibiotics can be a much more dangerous health event for senior citizens.

According to Northwestern Medicine, this is due to several age-related factors.

First, older adults can develop infections that are more severe than those of younger adults because they have weakened immune systems.

Next, UTIs can trigger inflammation, which can affect brain chemistry, disrupting neurotransmitter balance and leading to confusion.

Finally, an infection like a UTI in older adults who have preexisting conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s disease. can worsen existing cognitive decline. When this happens, their baseline mental status can worsen and then stay at that level long term.

It is important to get prompt medical treatment. Therapy can help older adults and caregivers process emotions like fear, embarrassment, or anxiety over the episode of confusion that can linger after the UTI has been treated.

Resources:
https://www.nm.org/healthbeat/healthy-tips/the-surprising-link-between-uti-and-confusion

https://www.sailorhealth.com/blog-post/mental-health-symptoms-uti-elderly
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is an assistant professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle & Secondary Education. She writes for special publications of The Southeast Missourian and is a certified Community Health Worker.
See stories by Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs