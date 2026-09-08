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Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and Kent Library at Southeast Missouri State University.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'The Calamity Club'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published September 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

“As I was writing this book, a curious fact caught my eye. It was regarding a law passed in 1928 that made it legal to sterilize any person in Mississippi deemed an imbecile. The all-male board that decided who qualified for sterilization included in their criteria not only those who were deemed insane, idiots, imbeciles, or epileptics, but also the disabled, alcoholics, prostitutes, and sexually promiscuous women.”

That’s a passage from the Author’s Note of Kathryn Stockett’s novel The Calamity Club. It’s 1933 in Oxford, Mississippi. Eleven-year-old,
intelligent Meg has been in the Lafayette County Orphan Asylum for two years after her mother left her at home on Christmas Eve and never returned. The woman who runs the orphanage makes life for Meg a living hell.

Birdie arrives in town to visit her socialite sister, Frances, and ask for a loan to help out their mother and grandmother. On her volunteering day, Frances brings Birdie to the orphanage to help with accounting, and Birdie meets Meg. And just when it seems that Frances’ husband Rory has agreed to loan the money, he leaves town with most of their valuables and an unpaid mortgage.

Meg’s mother shows up at the orphanage just days after she has been adopted. So, now, Meg’s mother needs money to claim and care for her; Birdie needs money to help her family; and Frances needs money to pay bills and the mortgage. And that’s where the Calamity Club comes in. There’s so much more to this six-hundred-page book.

Stockett is a master at weaving a story, as you might know from her book The Help. It’s also very good as an audiobook. If you love a well-spun story you can get lost in, then you must read The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett.
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Art and culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin