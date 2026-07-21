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Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Sikeston Public Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'Project Hail Mary'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published July 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

“Chapter 1. “What’s two plus two?” Something about the question irritates me. I’m tired. I drift back to sleep. A few minutes pass, then I hear it again. ‘What’s two plus two?’ The soft, feminine voice lacks emotion and the pronunciation is identical to the previous time she said it. It’s a computer. A computer is hassling me. I’m even more irritated now.”

That’s the opening to Andy Weir’s science fiction novel Project Hail Mary. Ryland Grace is waking up on a spaceship from a multi-year's long sleep, which explains his disorientation. There were two others on the ship, but they didn’t survive the long sleep. So, Grace is alone and slowly remembers where the ship is going and the crucial mission it is on.

Something has been stealing energy from the Earth’s sun, enough that in only decades it will cause the earth and its inhabitants to die. Grace is the lead scientist on the project who was forced to go on the mission from which he is not expected to return. As he comes to terms with the fact that he is all alone, he detects another spaceship.

He makes contact only to discover that it is also powered by one entity, a very diﬀerent creature from a very diﬀerent world but also trying to save its planet.

I saw the movie first and loved it. The 478-page book is a little diﬃcult to get through unless you love science. The book jacket says that the author is a “lifelong space nerd and a devoted hobbyist of such subjects as relativistic physics, orbital mechanics and the history of manned spaceflight.” No kidding!

So, if you’re of a similar persuasion, then you must read Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir. And if you’re not…then just watch the movie!
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Art and culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin