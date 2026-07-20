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For Avalon Emerson, starting a band changed everything

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published July 20, 2026 at 12:09 PM CDT

Avalon Emerson has spent years building a reputation as one of the world's most respected DJs and electronic music producers, known for marathon sets in dance music hubs like San Francisco and Berlin. But with her indie-pop band, The Charm, she set out to do something very different: make songs with friends.

Avalon Emerson & The Charm's latest album is Written into Changes. Today, Avalon talks about stepping away from the solitary world of electronic production, learning to write songs with a little help from Jeff Tweedy's How to Write One Song, and how building The Charm ultimately deepened her connection to DJing and reshaped the way she thinks about making music.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2026 XPN
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Stephen Kallao
[Copyright 2024 XPN]
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.