Focus on Southeast: 90-Credit Hour Criminal Justice Degree; Drones and Future Teacher Day

On this edition of the show we’ll get a re-cap from the recent Future Teacher Day that was held on campus and we head over the Seabaugh Polytechnic Building to visit SEMO’s fleet of drones.

Plus, Dr. Brian Donavant will be with us. He is chair of SEMO’s Department of Criminal Justice, Social Work, and Sociology and he will tell us about SEMO’s 90-Credit Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Degree.