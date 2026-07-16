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Focus on Southeast
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: 90-Credit Hour Criminal Justice Degree; Drones and Future Teacher Day

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published July 16, 2026 at 2:09 PM CDT
Dr. Brian Donavant, chair of SEMO’s Department of Criminal Justice, Social Work, and Sociology
Dr. Brian Donavant, chair of SEMO’s Department of Criminal Justice, Social Work, and Sociology

On this edition of the show we’ll get a re-cap from the recent Future Teacher Day that was held on campus and we head over the Seabaugh Polytechnic Building to visit SEMO’s fleet of drones.

Plus, Dr. Brian Donavant will be with us. He is chair of SEMO’s Department of Criminal Justice, Social Work, and Sociology and he will tell us about SEMO’s 90-Credit Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Degree.
Tags
Southeast Missouri StateCriminal Justice
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods