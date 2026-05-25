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A Harte Appetite
Every Tuesday at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Tom Harte shares a few thoughts on food and shares recipes. Tom is co-founder of “My Daddy’s Cheesecake,” a bakery/café in Cape Girardeau, a food columnist for The Southeast Missourian, and a cookbook author.

A Harte Appetite: Hungarians Take Paprika Seriously

KRCU Public Radio | By Tom Harte
Published May 25, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT
flickr user Delphine Ménard (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

In Hungary they take their paprika seriously. Just as seriously as the Italians take their pasta, the Japanese take their rice or the English their tea.

Indeed Hungarians find nothing unusual in the fact that a prominent Hungarian scientist once won the Nobel prize for research on the substance. He discovered, by the way, that it contains more Vitamin C than oranges.

Just how seriously Hungarians take their paprika was driven home to me when I stepped into Budapest's vast central market hall located in the heart of the city just up from the banks of the Danube. At every turn there is paprika in just about every form from fresh to dry to powdered. And in almost every kind of packaging from bright colorful tins to ceramic jars to burlap sacks both large and small and in at least a half-dozen different varieties between sweet and hot. It doesn't take long in this environment to realize how important paprika is to Hungarians. It is the defining feature of their cuisine. It is, in fact, their national spice.

The irony is that despite the indelible link between paprika and Hungarian cooking, the spice is not native to Hungary. The red pepper plant from which it is made is actually a New World food unknown in Europe before Columbus made his voyages. The first pepper plants did not even arrive in Hungary until some time in the 17th Century. But once the Hungarians got hold of the stuff, they made it their own. Using it to create the essential technique of Hungarian dishes called goulash and reminding us in the process that paprika can do far more than garnish potato salad or deviled eggs.
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A Harte Appetite
Tom Harte
Tom Harte is a retired faculty member from Southeast Missouri State University where he was an award-winning teacher, a nationally recognized debate coach, and chair of the department of Speech Communication and Theatre.
See stories by Tom Harte