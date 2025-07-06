Video: Timelapse Shows Texas' Llano River Completely Flood in Just Minutes

The Llano River swelled with floodwater in Llano County, Texas, on July 4, as heavy rain and deadly flooding hit the state's Hill Country area.

Timelapse video captured by Robert Ivey shows authorities blocking off a low water crossing over the Llano River in Kingsland just before flash flooding completely inundated the area in just 10 minutes.

"I record the crossing 24/7 with a security camera," Ivey told Storyful. "The river crossing is also known as 'the slab' and is a local swimming spot."

In a news conference, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the death toll in the flash flooding update is now 69. This includes 59 in Kerr County and ten other victims in surrounding counties.



