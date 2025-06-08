Photos: Protests continue for third day in Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, it has been another day of confrontations between law enforcement officials and those protesting the arrest of people in the U.S. without legal status.
For a third day – police and protesters faced off. There were various skirmishes involving tear gas, pepper spray, plastic bullets and a few physical encounters.
Members of the California National Guard arrived in the Los Angeles area Sunday morning after being activated by President Trump.
Federal immigration raids in Los Angeles and nearby last week sparked protests in the city and beyond.
Copyright 2025 NPR