© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington’s Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell’s wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.Almost Yesterday airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.

Almost Yesterday: The Stoddard County Honor Guard

KRCU Public Radio | By Frank Nickell
Published August 2, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT
Almost Yesterday
Southeast Missouri State University

It seems like Almost Yesterday that the Stoddard County Veteran’s Honor Guard was formed. A suggestion of a veteran and long-time resident of Bloomfield, Missouri, Jerry Elder, whose motivation was the October, 2003 dedication of the Bloomfield Veterans’ Cemetery.

In anticipation of regular funeral services at the 67 acre cemetery at the southern edge of Bloomfield, Elder recognized the need for an honor guard to serve at regional ceremonies and veterans’ funerals.

Fifteen veterans and residents of the county came together to prepare for a new form of service. They represented every veterans organization in the county:  Disabled Veterans, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. After appropriate training in ceremonial posting of colors, flag folding and volley firing, the group was officially proclaimed an official Military Veterans Honor Guard in the summer of 2003.

By October of 2003 the all volunteer honor guard was prepared and served at the funeral of John Harold, the first veteran interred at the Bloomfield Cemetery. A resident of Gray Ridge, Missouri, Harold was a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam. The honor squad, in full military dress, added an important aspect of dignity and respect to the services.

From that first burial in October of 2003 to the present time, The Stoddard County Veteran’s Honor Guard has presided at more than 500 funeral services. Eleven of the original fifteen members continue their dedicated service.

In addition to the important funeral services provided, the honor guard performs at a wide variety of parades and ceremonies throughout southeast Missouri. Since their inception in 2003 they have participated in nearly every Memorial Day, Veterans’ Day, Fourth of July, or military ceremony in southeast Missouri.

Tags

Almost Yesterday
Frank Nickell
Frank Nickell is a retired history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
See stories by Frank Nickell
Related Content