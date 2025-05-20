© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Almost Yesterday
Almost Yesterday is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington's Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell's wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008, Almost Yesterday received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.Almost Yesterday airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.Posted February 11, 2025We are sad to share the news of the passing of Dr. Frank Nickell, host of KRCU's award-winning "Almost Yesterday." Frank passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2025.Frank's passion for history and storytelling are well-known by KRCU listeners. They've listened along since 2006 as Frank shared stories from the rich history of southeast Missouri. We will miss his great radio voice, his warmth and friendship. His ability to recall facts on Missouri people, places and events was a marvel. He will be missed.

Almost Yesterday: The Iron Mountain Baby

KRCU Public Radio | By Frank Nickell
Published May 20, 2025 at 11:02 AM CDT
William Moses Gould Helms, 1902-1953
Southeast Missouri State University
William Moses Gould Helms, 1902-1953

It seems like almost yesterday that one of the great legends of Southeast Missouri was born. On the afternoon of August 14, 1902, William Helms, a farmer near Hopewell, Missouri stopped to water his horse in a stream under a railroad trestle near Irondale. As he turned to leave he heard the muffled cry of a child. To his great surprise he found the sound coming from a suitcase that was on the river’s bank at the water’s edge. Inside the suitcase he found a baby boy with an extra set of clothes and a spool of black thread.

The 72 year old Helms quickly took the baby home to his wife, Sarah, who tenderly cared for the infant who they concluded had he been stuffed into the suitcase and deliberately thrown from an Iron Mountain Train as it passed over the river. The suitcase had landed on the bank, its fall broken by some bushes, and was found by Mr. Helms.

Sarah named the youngster William Moses Gould Helms: William for the man who found him,   Moses due to his being found by the river, Gould for the owner of the railroad, and Helms for the family who took care of him.

Within days a local minister, John Barton, composed a song entitled, “The Iron Mountain Baby,” and soon the story was being told nationwide.

Young Mr. Helms grew up in the region, became a printer, and worked for newspapers in Fredericktown and West Plains. He would later move to Texas where he died in 1953. His body was returned to Missouri where he was buried, close to the site where 51 years earlier he had been tossed from the train.
Frank Nickell is a retired history professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
