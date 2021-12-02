Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Set to Compete in First Round of 2021 NCAA Championship Friday at #7 Kentucky

Southeast Missouri women's volleyball (26-7), the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and Regular-Season Champions, is in Lexington, Kentucky, to face #7-national seed Kentucky (24-4), the reigning National Champions, in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship.

SEMO will take on the Wildcats of the Southeastern Conference Friday in the first round at 6:30 p.m., CT. West Virginia will face Illinois in the other first round matchup in Lexington, Kentucky, at 4 p.m., CT. Both of Friday's winners will advance to the second round on Saturday at 4 p.m., CT. The Redhawks were an automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament after they won the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Nov. 20 as the top seed.

The NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball committee announced the 64-team field that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship on Sunday. The Redhawks watched the selection show at a public Watch Party at Dogwood Social House in Cape Girardeau.

SEMO makes its seventh Championship appearance all-time and will compete in the postseason for the second time in three years. The Redhawks last competed at the NCAA Regional in 2019 also against Kentucky.

SEMO Volleyball does have one NCAA Tournament victory in its program’s history, when they beat North Carolina, 3-2, in 2000.

Fans can watch the Redhawks take on the defending national champion Kentucky Wildcats on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Central Time. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Follow SEMO Athletics on twitter, now @SEMORedhawks.